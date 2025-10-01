Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], October 1 (ANI): Project Swastik of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) proudly celebrated its 65th Raising Day at Gangtok on Wednesday, marking over six decades of dedicated service, resilience, and engineering excellence in one of the most challenging operational environments of the nation.

Established in 1960, Project Swastik has played a pivotal role in connecting the remote valleys and forward areas of Sikkim to the national mainstream, while ensuring critical connectivity to support the operational requirements of the Armed Forces.

Also Read | RBI MPC Meeting: Reserve Bank of India Announces New Measures To Internationalise Rupee.

Over the past 65 years, the Project has constructed and maintained 1,412 kilometres of roads and more than 80 major bridges across some of the most challenging high-altitude terrain. Despite recurring challenges such as glacial lake outburst floods, cloudbursts, and frequent flooding of the Teesta River, the Project has consistently achieved major milestones.

In the last decade alone, Project Swastik has completed over 350 km of roads, 26 bridges, and one tunnel, further strengthening Sikkim's strategic and developmental infrastructure.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on October 3: AIMPLB Calls for Nationwide Strike on Friday Against Waqf Law, Will Banks Remain Open or Shut? Will There Be a School Holiday? Know What's Open, What's Likely To Be Closed.

The celebrations began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Swastik Memorial to honour the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The occasion also witnessed Sainik Sammelan, Barakhana, cultural programmes, inauguration of the renovated Regimental Canteen, and a vibrant Swastik Mela.

As part of its enduring commitment to welfare, especially for Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs), the backbone of BRO's relentless efforts, Project Swastik launched special initiatives including habitat improvement, provision of enhanced protective clothing, insulated shelters, sanitation facilities, and health camps.

Looking ahead, Project Swastik has ambitious infrastructure development plans worth Rs 1,152.66 crores for the coming year. These include the construction of the Western Sikkim Highway, NH-310A and NH-310AG, aimed at enhancing road connectivity to North Sikkim and ensuring expeditious mobilization of Armed Forces.

The upcoming projects will also feature state-of-the-art tunnels and bridges, built with a strong focus on sustainability, resilience, and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as geotextiles, advanced surfacing techniques, slope stabilization, and avalanche mitigation measures.

As Project Swastik enters its 66th year, it stands tall as a symbol of professional excellence, not only enhancing the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces but also improving the lives of local communities. Its roads and bridges are more than just infrastructure; they are lifelines that connect people, foster development, and safeguard national security. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)