Gangtok, Sep 28 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday raised the monthly wages of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers by more than 60 per cent to Rs. 10,000 per month from October 1, this year.

The ASHA workers were getting a monthly salary of Rs 6,000.

The Himalayan state has about 700 ASHA workers.

Tamang made the announcement while presiding over a function at Manan Kendra here.

