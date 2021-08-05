Sikkim CM Tamang during his visit to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai [Maharashtra] (India), August 5 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday and discussed various issues including tourism.

As per the Chief Minister's Secretariat (Maharashtra), during the visit to the official residence of Thackeray, Varsha, Tamang was greeted with a book of photographs titled 'Maharashtra Desha', a symbol of the Maharashtra government's emblem, a bouquet of flowers, and a Himru shawl.

Also Read | Pune: ‘Drunk’ Woman Blocks Traffic, Creates Ruckus on Tilak Road in Swargate Area; Video Goes Viral.

Tamang gave a shawl from Sikkim as a gift to Thackeray.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary of the State Sitaram Kunte, Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim S. T. Dhakal, Tourism Secretary Kuldeep Chhetri among others were present. (ANI)

Also Read | Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Now Gets New 6GB + 64GB Variant In India; Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)