Gangtok, Nov 27 (PTI) Stressing on the need to modernise the state's police force, Sikkim's DGP AK Singh on Monday urged the state government to increase spending on training and professional courses to prepare the personnel to deal with emergency situations.

Singh, the Director-General of Police (DGP), was addressing a function to mark the 127th Raising Day of the state police that was held at the Sikkim Armed Police (SAP) ground.

Also Read | Bear Attack in Andhra Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Keeper Fatally Attacked by Himalayan Black Bear During Cleaning at Visakhapatnam Zoo.

"It is because of your untiring efforts to maintain law and order that Sikkim is known as a peaceful state," he told the personnel.

The DGP presented the Chief Minister's Police Medal to several officers for their services.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak Highlights Punjabi Indian Heritage in Gurpurab Message.

The Sikkim Police was raised with the setting up of the first outpost in Aritar village in Gangtok on November 27, 1897, with six personnel -- a head constable and five constables, officials said.

At present, the force has a strength of about 6,000 personnel, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)