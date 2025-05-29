Bagdogra (West Bengal) [India], May 29 (ANI): Sikkim has decided a democratic future for itself 50 years ago and over these 50 years, such stars have emerged from Sikkim who have illuminated India's sky, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while congratulating the people of the state on 50 years of Statehood of Sikkim.

Highlighting Sikkim's developmental journey Prime Minister said that the northeastern state has become a model of progress and has emerged as a symbol of the richness of culture and heritage.

Addressing the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" programme from Bagdogra in West Bengal through videoconference, PM Modi also apologised for being unable to reach Gangtok due to inclement weather.

"Today's day is special; this moment is the golden jubilee of Sikkim's democratic journey. I also wanted to be a part of this celebration with you. I left Delhi early in the morning and reached Bagdogra, but the weather prevented me from going further... But such a magnificent scene is in front of me, where people are everywhere."

"I apologise to all of you. But as the Chief Minister has invited me, I assure you that whenever the state government decides, I will come to Sikkim and attend the celebrations of Sikkim completing 50 years of statehood. I congratulate all of you on the completion of 50 years of the state of Sikkim," the Prime Minister said.

"Fifty years ago, Sikkim chose a democratic future. Not just geographically, but Sikkim aspired to become part of India's soul. It was a belief grounded in the conviction that when the interests of all are protected, equal opportunities for development would follow. Today, I can confidently say that Sikkim's belief has been vindicated," he said

He further noted that Sikkim is one of the Indian states with the highest per capita income, which he said is a testament to the capability and determination of its people.

Highlighting the state's richness in culture and heritage, PM Modi said, "In 50 years, Sikkim... became a model of progress with nature. A huge garden of biodiversity was created. The state became 100 per cent organic. It emerged as a symbol of the richness of culture and heritage."

He also highlighted the steps taken by the National DA government for the development of the North East region after coming to power in 2014.

"After coming to power in 2014, I had said, 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. To make India developed, balanced development of the country is very important. In this spirit, in the last decade our government has brought the North East to the centre of the development agenda. We are working on an 'Act Fast' model, driven by our firm commitment to the 'Act East' policy." the Prime Minister added.

Emphasising the investment committed in the recently concluded Northeast 2025 summit in the national capital, he said, "Just a few days ago, the Rising Northeast 2025 summit was held in Delhi. At the event, several industrialists announced major investments across the entire Northeast, including Sikkim. These investments will create numerous job opportunities for the people of the Northeast - within the region itself."

Stressing on the improved infrastructure in the region, he said, "There was a time when travelling for jobs, education, or healthcare was a major challenge. But over the past decade, that image has changed significantly. In Sikkim alone, approximately 400 kilometres of new national highways have been constructed. In rural areas, over 100 kilometres of new roads have been built."

"With the Atal Setu, connectivity between Sikkim and Darjeeling has also greatly improved. The entire Northeast, including Sikkim, is becoming a shining chapter in the development story of the new India," he added.

"Where once the distance from Delhi was a wall in the path of development, now new doors of development are opening from there. The biggest reason for this is the change in connectivity here. All of you have seen these changes happening with your own eyes," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi virtually laid the foundation and inaugurated multiple development projects in Sikkim, including a new 500-bedded District hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district, Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District, and the statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan at Sangkhola in Gangtok District.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said, "Despite wanting to, you could not come here personally on this historic occasion. Still, the people of Sikkim want to give you a hearty welcome. The 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood will continue for one year. I request that if you can attend these celebrations at least once, we will be very grateful."

"Under PM Narendra Modi's courageous and visionary leadership, India has given a clear message to the whole world that our nation is a strong and fearless nation, which will not tolerate terrorism in any form. The precise planning of this operation has not only filled the entire nation with pride but has also established India on the global stage as an embodiment of courage, determination, and Army strength,"he added.

Sikkim Chief Minister Tamang and Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur released the commemorative coin, souvenir coin and stamp for 50 years of Sikkim's Statehood in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, who has joined the programme virtually.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore.

