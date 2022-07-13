Gangtok, Jul 13 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,605 on Wednesday as 68 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 458 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 38, followed by 15 in South Sikkim, nine in West Sikkim and six in North Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 310 active cases, while 38,071 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 766 patients have migrated to other states.

The daily positivity rate stood at 16 per cent as 413 samples were tested for COVID-19.

