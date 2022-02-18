Gangtok, Feb 18 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 39,010 on Friday with 12 fresh infections, while the death toll remained at 440 with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate ‘Gobar-Dhan’ Bio-CNG Plant in Indore Tomorrow.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Two Daughters in Nagapattinam, Commits Suicide After Eldest Daughter Marries Dalit.

East Sikkim logged nine new cases, followed by three in West Sikkim.

The state now has 189 active cases, while 37,637 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Altogether 744 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has conducted 3,23,421 sample tests for COVID-19 thus far, including 315 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood at 3.8 per cent, while the recovery ratio was 98.4 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)