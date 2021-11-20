Gangtok, Nov 20 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,161 on Saturday with the detection of 14 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged at 403 as no new fatality was reported, the bulletin said.

Of the 14 new cases, East Sikkim registered 12, and West Sikkim and South Sikkim one each.

The Himalayan state currently has 125 active cases, while 31,299 people have recovered from the viral disease. Altogether 334 patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 2,67,709 sample tests have been conducted in Sikkim so far.

The positivity rate stood at 4.9 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.3 per cent, the bulletin added.

