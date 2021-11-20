New Delhi, November 20: Two days after a 33-year-old woman was stabbed 17 times in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, her husband and two contract killers hired by him were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder, police said. Naveen Kumar Gullaiya (36) decided to kill his wife with the help of contract killers after she found out about his affair with another woman which led to constant quarrels between them, according to the police.

The incident took place in Sheikh Sarai area of Malviya Nagar in south Delhi on Thursday and the police were informed from the hospital that a woman with stab injuries brought there by her husband was declared dead. The woman, identified as Reena, was stabbed at least 17 times, the police said, adding the three accused, including her husband Gullaiya and contract killers Rahul and Sonu, have been arrested in the case.

When her husband was questioned, he misled the police initially saying he along with his son had gone to see a homeopathic doctor in Defence colony and Reena was alone at home on Thursday afternoon.

After visiting the doctor and doing some shopping for his son, Gullaiya left him at a barber shop near Shiv Mandir Bandh road and went to his office at Kalkaji, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

After some time, Gullaiya called one of his employees to drop his son at his house after his haircut. At 4.45 pm, he got a call from his employee informing that his wife Reena was lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries. He quickly rushed to his house and took his wife to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, the officer said.

According to the police, a case was registered in the matter and during investigation, the police said they found CCTV footage in which two men were seen entering the victim's house in daytime and then three persons were seen exiting after some time. The trail of those three persons from the scene of crime was found up to Pamposh Enclave, Kalkaji.

The husband turned a suspect when his call records were analysed and it was found that he frequently called a woman based in Govindpuri with whom he was in relationship for the last one-and-a-half years, Jaiker said. The call records also revealed that Gullaiya received a WhatsApp call from Rahul. Also, another mobile phone recovered from Gullaiya's vehicle showed that he made several calls to Rahul and Rs 50,000 was to be paid to him as part of payment after completion of task, she said.

When the victim's husband was interrogated with evidence, he confessed that he was in a relationship with another woman for the last one-and-half years and his wife came to know about it four months ago. Since then, she started quarrelling with him and would often check his location through video calls.

"This frustrated him so much that he decided to eliminate his wife and his girlfriend also gave her consent. He then hired Rahul and fixed a deal of Rs 5 lakh which would be given to him after completion of task through one of his acquaintances. Gullaiya also sent the location of his house to the contract killer," the DCP said.

According to the plan, the accused left the house with his son to visit the homeopathic doctor at Defence Colony on Thursday while his wife was taking rest. While leaving the home, he locked the main gate door and gave the key to Rahul who along with his associates Sonu and Chandu entered the house and stabbed Reena 16-17 times, the officer said.

Rahul and Sonu were arrested at the instance of Gullaiya while efforts are being taken to nab the third accused, she said. The knife used in the commission of crime was recovered, the DCP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)