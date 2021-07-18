Gangtok, Jul 18 (PTI) Sikkim reported 155 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 23,392, a health department bulleting said on Sunday.

Three more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the state to 324, it said.

Sikkim now has 2,308 active cases, while 262 patients have migrated to other states, and 20,498 people have recovered from the disease.

East Sikkim registered 64 new cases, followed by South Sikkim (53) and West Sikkim (38).

The Himalayan state has tested 931 samples for COVID- 19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested thus far to 1,79,018.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate and recovery rate stood at 16.6 per cent and 88.6 per cent, respectively. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)