Gangtok, Dec 29 (PTI) Sikkim reported 19 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally in the Himalayan state to 5,864, an official said on Tuesday.

The state Information Education Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that East Sikkim district registered 12 cases followed by four in South Sikkim, two in North Sikkim and one in West Sikkim district.

Sikkim now has 537 active COVID-19 cases, while 94 patients have migrated to other states and 5,107 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

A total of 126 people have died of COVID-19 in the state so far, he said.

Sikkim has tested 68,543 samples for COVID-19, including 274 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

