Gangtok, Oct 6 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,585 on Wednesday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 388 as no more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim registered 19, followed by South Sikkim (4) and West Sikkim (1).

Sikkim now has 383 active cases, while 30,498 patients have recovered from the disease, and 316 people have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has tested a total number of 2,51,731 samples for COVID-19 thus far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates are 5.5 per cent and 97.5 per cent, respectively.

