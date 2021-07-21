Gangtok, Jul 21 (PTI) Sikkim reported 251 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 24,047, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

One more person succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 326.

The Himalayan state now has 2,616 active cases, while 264 patients have migrated to other states, and 20,841 people have recovered from the infection.

East Sikkim registered 104 new cases followed by West Sikkim (82), South Sikkim (64), and North Sikkim (1).

As many as 1,82,310 samples have been tested in Sikkim for COVID-19 to date.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate and recovery rate stood at 19.8 per cent and 87.6 per cent respectively. PTI

