Gangtok, Jun 10 (PTI) At least 287 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 17,943, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

Three more fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 279, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 119 were reported from East Sikkim, 96 from South Sikkim, 46 from West Sikkim and 26 from North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 4,040 active cases, and 13,378 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 74.5 per cent.

At least 246 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The state has conducted 1,43,955 sample tests for COVID-19, including 2,270 in the last 24 hours and the positivity ratio stands at 12.6 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)