Gangtok, Jun 3 (PTI) Sikkim reported 289 fresh COVID- 19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 16,165, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 263 as three more fatalities due to the infection were reported in the past 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 136 were registered in East Sikkim, 90 in West Sikkim, 49 in South Sikkim and 14 in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 4,184 active cases, while 11,504 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

At least 214 coronavirus-positive patients migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 1,26,629 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,717 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)