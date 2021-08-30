Gangtok, Aug 30 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,841 on Monday as 32 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 370, a health bulletin said.

South Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 18, followed by nine in West Sikkim and five in East Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 1,186 active cases, while 28,003 people have recovered from the disease, and 282 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 94.7 per cent.

The Himalayan state has tested 2,30,341 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 352 in the past 24 hours.

