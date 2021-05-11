Gangtok, May 11 (PTI) Sikkim on Tuesday registered eight COVID-19 fatalities, the highest in a single day so far, taking the total number of deaths due to the disease to 177, an official said.

The state's caseload also went up to 10,165 after 241 people tested positive for coronavirus.

The Himalayan state now has 2,739 active cases.

The official said that 34 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 7,042.

Altogether 207 patients have migrated to other states.

Of the eight fresh fatalities, five were reported from state capital Gangtok and three from East Sikkim district.

The 241 new positive cases included 189 from East Sikkim, of which Gangtok is a part.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)