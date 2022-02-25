Gangtok, Feb 25 (PTI) Sikkim reported nine new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 39,060, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

East Sikkim district and West Sikkim logged four cases each, while South Sikkim district reported one case.

The Himalayan state now has 78 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,795 people have recovered from the disease and 745 have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 442 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim had reported four COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Thursday.

The state tested 255 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,25,078.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate now is 3.5 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 98.6 per cent.

