Gangtok, Mar 10 (PTI) Sikkim reported one more COVID-19 fatality, pushing the death toll to 445, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The Himalayan state also recorded two new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 39,100, it said.

East Sikkim district and West Sikkim district logged one new case each.

Sikkim now has 26 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,883 people have recovered from the disease and 746 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate is 0.98 per cent while the daily recovery rate is 98.8 per cent.

The state has so far tested 3,27,785 samples for COVID-19, it added.

