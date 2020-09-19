Gangtok, Sep 18 (PTI) A female health worker was among three more COVID-19 fatalities in Sikkim, where the death toll mounted to 25, an official said on Friday.

The 49-year-old health worker, posted as an Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS) in STNM Hospital, died due to the contagion, he said.

Also Read | WhatsApp User Receives Message Seeking 9-Digit Code ‘Sent Via SMS By Mistake’, Mumbai Police Say ‘Don’t Entertain Such Messages’.

She had comorbid conditions, the official added.

Sikkim reported 29 fresh infections since Thursday, taking the tally to 2,304, including 422 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces to Set Up India's Biggest Film City in Noida.

A total of 1,857 people have been cured of the disease.

The state has thus far tested 46,292 samples, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)