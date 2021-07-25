Gangtok, Jul 25 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crossed the 25,000-mark as 337 more people in the state tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The fresh infections pushed the coronavirus caseload in the Himalayan state to 25,160, it said.

Of the new cases, 168 were reported from East Sikkim, 139 from West Sikkim, 29 from South Sikkim and one from North Sikkim.

The death toll remained at 330 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has 3,017 active cases, while 21,549 people have recovered from the disease and 264 patients migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 86.6 per cent.

The Himalayan state has so far conducted 1,89,969 sample tests for COVID-19, including 2,093 since Saturday, and the positivity ratio stands at 16 per cent.

