New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he has been invited to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore to present the "Delhi Model" and is looking forwards to discussing urban solutions with other leaders.

The summit will take place on August 2-3. High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong called on Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Kejriwal informed Wong about Delhi's streetscaping and road redevelopment project and said his government would be open to inviting companies from Singapore to develop pilot stretches under the project.

The high commissioner said he would love to explore the collaboration on the project. The leaders also held an in-depth discussion about Delhi's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent vaccination programme.

Wong invited Kejriwal to attend the World Cities Summit (WCS) 2022.

Accepting the invitation, the chief minister said he looks forward to attending the summit and discussing urban solutions with other leaders.

"High Commissioner of Singapore H.E. Mr. Simon Wong called on CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat today. The Singapore Government has invited the CM to the coveted World Cities Summit. The CM has duly accepted the invitation," the chief minister's office said in a tweet.

Kejriwal and Wong also discussed avenues for collaboration and cooperation in the sectors of water, waste management and public housing. Wong said Delhi and Singapore are two distinctive urban centres that share a common set of problems.

He gave the formal invitation letter for the summit from the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore to Kejriwal. The chief minister thanked the Singapore government for the invitation and said he will send an acceptance letter to it for the same.

WCS is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships. It is jointly organised by Singapore's Centre for Liveable Cities and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

WCS 2022 will also feature the WCS Smart Cities Workshop, an exclusive in-person networking event to advance smart city projects through one-on-one consultation clinics with suitable partners and funders.

