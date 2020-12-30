By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Punjabi Singer Jazzy B on Wednesday reached Singhu border here to express solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting for over a month against the new agriculture laws, and to celebrate New Year with them.

"I am going to celebrate New Year here with the farmers. This is a great place to be here. I want to feel their energy. We will begin the new year with new resolutions," Jazzy B told ANI here.

As many Punjabi artists have shown their support to the farmers' protest, many have visited the protest site at Singhu border.

Speaking about the role of artists in the agitation, the singer said, "Any type of artist needs to convey the message he wants to send out. Being an artist it is our privilege that we have a good life but how can you not repay those who make up the society. I am more shocked by those who are not supporting this, it is my humble request to them to come here."

On being asked what drew him to the ongoing protest, Jazzy B said "There was no way I couldn't be here. I used to watch videos from here in Canada and it brought me to tears. Old generation people are sitting and sleeping on the streets in such cold weather."

"I am nothing more than a singer from Punjab and I wanted to convey my solidarity," he added.

The Punjabi singer also requested the government to give New Year gifts to farmers by repealing the three farm laws.

"They are saying that the three bills are pro-farmers but farmers don't want them then why are they forcing these legislations on them. There are thousands of people on the roads and the whole world is watching. The government should give a New Year gift to them and take back the bill," he said.

The singer was also seen doing langar Sewa at Singhu border by distributing dal and roti to people.

Earlier, A meeting between the Union government and farmer leaders concluded at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that a consensus was reached on two out of four issues on the agenda.

He also said that the next meeting will be held on January 4. The government told farmer leaders during the meeting on Wednesday that a committee could be formed to deliberate on their demands.

This is the seventh round of talks with government with farmers, including one with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

