New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday said that it will probe the role of those linked with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, after Canada-based Brar claimed responsibility for the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Delhi Police said that it had been investigating Brar for allegedly planning several murders and attempts to murder from Canada.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Police Scrutinising Alleged Call From Tihar Jail to Canada.

The police further said that, despite Brar living outside the country and Lawrence sitting in jail, the gangsters were still able to plan murders in the country.

Other key associates of the gang Kala Jathedi, Monty and Kala Rana. Raja Monty who is residing in London, Kala Rana were allegedly involved in 30 murders. Rana was extradited to India from Thaliand and was arrested by DCP Chandra's team in March.

Also Read | Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Narendra Modi to Release 11th Installment of PM-KISAN Scheme Tomorrow.

Earlier today, Delhi Police suspected that the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala could be a result of the killing of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera.

According to the Delhi police special cell, both Moose Wala and his manager were involved in the murder of Vicky in August last year.Special Cell of Delhi Police recently became aware of the nexus of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuria. Bawania and Tajpuria teamed up with different gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary, Davinder Bhambia, and Lucky Patial from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police had arrested about a dozen miscreants of this five-member gang in connection with the murder of Vicky.

Those arrested were identified as sharpshooter Sajjan Singh alias Bholu, Anil Kumar alias Lath and Ajay Kumar alias Sunny Kaushal. During interrogation, the arrested trio had revealed about the involvement of a Moose Wala and his manager in the Vicky murder case.

As per reports, Vicky was a close friend of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving time in jail in Bharatpur, Rajasthan since 2017 for various crimes.

In a post on his purported Facebook page, gangster Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the murder of singer Moose Wala.

A few days ago a criminal namely Shahrukh was arrested by Delhi Police. He was found to be using a messaging app to communicate from jail with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the death of the singer.

Moose Wala, who was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)