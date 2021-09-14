Kohima, Sep 14 (PTI) Single-day recoveries exceeded fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday as 43 more people recuperated from the disease while 37 new infections were reported, a health bulletin said.

The new cases pushed the tally to 30,694 and 28,538 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was 92.97 per cent during the day.

The demise of a coronavirus patient in Dimapur district has raised the death toll to 646.

Nagaland currently has 571 active cases, while 939 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Over 3.49 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

A total of 937,570 doses of vaccines have been administered to 671,661 people in Nagaland as of Monday, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

