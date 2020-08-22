Kohima, Aug 22 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland for the eighth consecutive day as 92 people were cured of the disease and 16 tested positive for the infection on Saturday, a health official said.

One more patient has succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to nine, he said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the northeastern state has increased to 59.58 per cent from 36 per cent last week, the official said.

The state has been registering more recoveries than new cases since August 15, with the highest single-day recovery of 215 people reported on Thursday.

Twelve fresh infections were reported in Kohima district, two in Tuensang and one each in Wokha and Longleng districts, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Kohima also registered the maximum number of recoveries at 72, followed by Dimapur (18) and Peren (2), he added.

Nine of the new patients are security personnel, while one is a frontline worker and three each are returnees and contacts, the health official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the state's tally to 3,635, of which 1,453 cases are active and 2,166 people have recovered from the disease. Nine patients have died and seven migrated to other states, he said.

All the nine fatalities have been reported in Dimapur district, the official said, adding one patient has died due to other ailments.

Nagaland had registered its highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19 cases on August 4. The state had reported its first three cases among returnees from Chennai on May 25.

Dimapur district has the highest number active cases at 845, followed by Kohima (460), Mon (73) and Zunheboto (61), the official said.

The state has tested 54,660 samples for COVID-19 so far, Principal Director of Health Department, Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie, said.

