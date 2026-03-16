New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Monday said that neither United States nor Israel intends to invade Iran, stressing that the focus remains on encouraging change within Iran through pressure from its own people rather than through military occupation.

Speaking in Delhi at a press conference amid heightened tensions in the West Asian region, the Israeli envoy said the objective of both countries is to ensure greater stability and security across the region, while enabling Iranians to push for changes in their country's policies or leadership if they choose to do so.

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"Neither the United States nor Israel has the intention of invading Iran. We want to give the Iranian people a situation in which they can actually put pressure for a change in policy or for a change of the regime. We are going to see whether this happens or not but are resolute in putting a focus on that. It not only serves the Iranian people but it also serves our aim of creating a more stable future in the region," Azar said.

He further emphasised that a stable West Asia would benefit not just Israel and its partners but also countries across the Gulf and the wider international community.

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"I think it also serves the general interest in the region, of the Gulf countries and also of the international community, to see a West Asia or Middle East which is much more stable and freer from the terrible threats that the Iranians were planning to build or they were actually building," he added.

The remarks come at a time when tensions between Israel and Iran have sharply escalated, with both sides exchanging accusations over military actions and regional security threats. Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of developing capabilities that could destabilise the region, particularly through its missile programme and alleged support for armed groups across West Asia.

Iran, on the other hand, has maintained that its military and nuclear programmes are for defensive and peaceful purposes, while criticising Israel and the United States for what it calls aggressive policies in the region.

In recent years, the rivalry between Israel and Iran has increasingly played out through proxy conflicts, cyber operations, and targeted strikes across the region. Several Gulf countries have also expressed concern over rising tensions, warning that further escalation could threaten regional stability and global energy routes.

At the same time, the developments have drawn close attention from the international community, as any major escalation involving Iran could have far-reaching consequences for the security architecture of West Asia, global trade routes, and geopolitical alignments.

Azar's remarks underscore Israel's position that long-term regional stability would depend on addressing what it views as security threats emanating from Iran, while also leaving room for internal political change within the country driven by its own citizens. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)