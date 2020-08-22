Chandigarh, August 22: Punjab Chief Minister on Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday ordered the suspension of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) after a video went viral in which the cop was seen using “chitta”, a synthetic drug. The dismissed cop has been identified as Jorawar Singh. Tarn Taran Superintendent of Police an order regarding this. On Saturday, Captain Singh warned of strict action against policemen caught in “criminal acts”. Punjab Hooch Tragedy: CM Captain Amarinder Singh Suspends 7 Excise Officials, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each For Kin of Deceased.

In a press release, the Punjab government said, “Acting on the directives of the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, SSP Tarn Taran Dhruman H Nimbale has issued the notification dismissing the ASI. The Chief Minister has also warned of strict action against any personnel in uniform found indulging in criminal acts.” Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Interacts with TikTok Sensation Noor, Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Tweet by ANI:

An Assistant Sub Inspector, Jorawar Singh, has been dismissed over a viral video showing him taking chitta (synthetic drug) in Tarn Taran: State government — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Captain Singh announced his decision to dismiss the ASI, during a live Facebook session, “#AskCaptain”. The Punjab CM said that the dismissal was necessary to send a strong message that the state government would not tolerate such criminal practice, especially from those in uniform. The CM also directed Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure that such criminal acts by men in the force are not allowed at any cost.

