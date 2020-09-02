Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,622 new coronavirus positive cases, its biggest rise in over 100 days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the city's case count rose to 1,48,569, while the death toll increased to 7,724 as 34 persons succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,19,702 as 838 of them were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, the civic body added.

The city's recovery rate is now 81 per cent, it said, adding that there are 20,813 active cases at present.

On May 24, Mumbai had recorded a single-day rise of 1,725 cases. Since then the number of one-day cases from the city were below 1,500 cases, barring a few days.

According to the BMC, the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases improved to 0.92 per cent, while the average doubling rate to 76 days.

The civic body has done 7.46 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

