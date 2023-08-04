New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed a banter between the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar that led to a rare laugh in the Parliament amid a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur.

Malliarjun Kharge, while speaking in the House said that the Chairman looks angry with the Opposition.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Teenager Shot, Seriously Injured While Playing Ludo Game on Mobile Phones in Naugachia, Accused Absconding.

“You ask me to speak and make me sit in two seconds and this is happening again and again. I don't know why. Now, you have asked to make a way out. 176 notice was given on the same day, and 267 was also given on the same day. I do not understand why the discussion under rule 267 has become an issue of prestige. You also said that a reason should be a reason there to have a discussion under rule 267, I told you the reason. I requested you yesterday, but you seemed in anger,” Kharge said.

However, Dhankhar’s reply to Kharge’s remark triggered laughter in the House.

Also Read | World Bank Executives Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Appreciate India's Growth Across Various Sectors (See Pics).

“I am married for more than 45 years, sir…” this was the reply which lightened the mood of the Rajya Sabha amid all the heated exchanges between the Opposition and Treasury Benches.

“Sir, I am married for more than 45 years. I never get angry (Main kabhi gussa nahi krta). Trust me. Mr Chidambram is a very distinguished senior advocate who will know that as a senior advocate, we have no right to show our anger at least to the authorise. You are an authority, sir. Please modify your statement,” Dhankhar said.

The LoP in the Upper House also did not miss his chance to answer to the Chairman once again, saying, “You might not show your anger, but it is understood that you get angry from inside.”

To this, MPs, including the Chairman burst into laughter.

The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

The opposition leaders have been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue including a statement by the prime minister in the Parliament. Both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments amid massive ruckus by the opposition leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)