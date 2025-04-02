Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 2 (ANI): Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during a Parliamentary Board meeting. Party's leader Daljit S Cheema reiterated the party's stance to stand with Muslims, saying "Minorities are an important part of India," and no law should be passed without consensus from the community.

"We passed a resolution against the amendments to Waqf Board. Minorities are an important part of India. You (Central government) are increasing the process of nomination and along with that, they are thinking of making non-Muslims a member of the Waqf Board," SAD leader told ANI in Chandigarh.

He likened the Waqf reform to the "taking over" of the Hazur Sahib Board for Sikhs in Patna.

"Before too, the Hazur Sahib board for Sikhs was there, there they increased the nominations and took it over. Now this starts happening with Muslim brothers as well, so the government should stop these things immediately," he said.

The Takhat Sri Hazur Sahib board is responsible for the day to day running of Takhat Sahib and takes care of all the Gurdwaras in the vicinity. Takhats of Patna Sahib is currently administered by the Bihar Government.

"For this reason, we are completely, 100 per cent against it, without the community's consent and without consulting them no law should be passed, discussions should be itself. It should not happen that they put non-muslims, give powers to officers," he said.

"These things which are never tolerated, this causes uneasiness and if the trust they have is broken, then these things should be taken care of for the minorities, especially in the country," the SAD leader added.

Apart from the Waqf Bill, the SAD leader also condemned the vandalisation of B R Ambedkar's statute in Phillaur area in Jalandhar district, calling it a "conspiracy" to sow disharmony between communities in Punjab.

"Another important resolution was made in today's meeting. The incident on the floor where some slogans were written outside the statue of Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar. Then a video from abroad is also uploaded in which some abusive words were said about him. This is a very cowardly act. So a resolution was passed in today's meeting condemning the act. This is a deep rooted conspiracy to disturb harmony of Punjab," Cheema told ANI.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow (April 2). Political parties of both from the ruling and Opposition alliance have issued a whip to its MPs to ensure presence in Lok Sabha on April 2. Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Telegu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) Samajwadi Party among others have issued a whip to its MPs.

According to TDP's press release, "The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2025. This directive comes in light of the scheduled introduction of the Waqf Bill, which is expected to be a matter of significant discussion in the House."

Meanwhile, BJP's statement read, "All Members of the Rajya Sabha of the Bharatiya Janata Party are hereby informed that some very important legislative matters will be taken up for passing in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 3rd April 2025."

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said earlier.

The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour on Wednesday for consideration and passing and following which an 8-hour discussion will be held which is also subjected to increased, Rijiu informed. (ANI)

