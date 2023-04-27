New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Vistara's senior executive Sisira Kanta Dash has been appointed as the Chief Technical Officer of Air India, according to a source.

Dash is currently the head of engineering at Vistara.

The source said he has been appointed as Chief Technical Officer (head of engineering) from June 2023.

Dash will take over from Arun Kashyap, who is leaving Air India shortly after a year in pursuit of other opportunities, the source added.

A Vistara spokesperson declined to comment while there was no immediate comment from Air India on the appointment.

The appointment also comes at a time when Air India is in the process of merging Vistara with itself.

