New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday demanded "an independent judicial inquiry" into the death of a CBI officer after the agency refuted his claim that he had died by suicide as he was pressured to frame the AAP leader in the excise scam case.

"A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in the false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt," Sisodia alleged during a press conference earlier in the day.

Also Read | At Close, #Sensex Ended 442.65 Points or 0.75 Per Cent Up to 59,245.98, and #Nifty Ended … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The CBI, however, said the officer was in "no way connected" with the probe.

In a statement, the agency said Sisodia's claims about the death of its officer Jitendra Kumar are "mischievous and misleading" and were "an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy case".

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt Rolls Out Delhi Model School Plan, CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Scheme.

Reacting to the CBI statement on Twitter, Sisodia insisted that Kumar was a law officer dealing with his case and repeated his allegation that the office committed suicide due to the pressure to make a false story to implicate the AAP leader.

"There should be an independent judicial enquiry - headed by a retired Supreme Court judge - into the causes of death of CBI Deputy Legal Advisor Late Jitendra Kumar," he said in another tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)