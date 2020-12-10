New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday laid the foundation stone for 'Kala Kunj', a cultural centre that will also serve as an archive.

"Kala Kunj will have a state-of-the-art auditorium with a capacity of 500 people with excellent audio-visual facilities. It will also host art exhibitions, archives, libraries, a café, and offer a mix of cultural activities," Sisodia said.

"It will be an important and dedicated centre for cultural and intellectual activities for Delhiites," he stated.

The around Rs 50-crore project has been assigned to the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation, and is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Sisodia also inaugurated a short-term skill development training centre on management of records and their preservation, aimed at opening up new employment opportunities for the youth.

Sixty young professionals will be trained every three months at Delhi Archives so the records are available to future generations in a professional manner, he said.

