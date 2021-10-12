New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged the Centre to issue guidelines for the Chhath festival as soon as possible after consulting health experts.

Celebration of Chhath in public places has been prohibited by the Delhi government in view of COVID-19, leading to protests by the BJP.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sisodia said Chhath is a historic festival celebrated in north India, including Delhi, with much devotion.

Last year, a decision to celebrate Chhath was taken in the country as per directions of the government of India in view of the pandemic. Chhath celebration on riverbanks, water bodies and other public places in Delhi was banned last year as well, he wrote.

The deputy chief minister urged Mandaviya to issue guidelines after consultations with health experts and others so that people in north India can celebrate Chhath with devotion and safety.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the decision to prohibit Chhath celebration in public places was taken in view of health and safety of the people due to COVID-19.

