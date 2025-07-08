Purnea, Jul 8 (PTI) A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up by police to nab the absconding accused involved in the brutal killing of five members of a family, on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Bihar's Purnea district, an official statement said.

Five members of a family, including three women, were allegedly killed and their bodies burnt on suspicion of practising witchcraft in the Tetma locality under the jurisdiction of Mufasil police station of Purnea district on Sunday night.

"A SIT has been constituted to nab the absconding accused. A case has been registered against more than 25 people, including 23 named accused," according to a statement issued by the Purnea Police on Tuesday. Three persons—Chotu Uraon, Mohd Sanaul and Nakul Uraon—have been arrested.

The Home department has also sought a detailed investigation report into the incident from the police and the administration within seven days.

Preliminary investigation suggests that five members of a family were first murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft. Investigations revealed that the accused then burnt their bodies in a bush. Investigations also suggest that a total of more than 100 villagers were present there during the murder of Babu Lal Uraon (65), Sita Devi (60), Manjeet Uraon (25), Rani Devi (22) and Kato Musmat (75).

After killing them, they took their bodies in a tractor to a bush and burnt them.

Investigations also revealed that the killing took place due to the recent death of a child in the village. It is suspected that the boy recently died in the village due to their black magic. It is being further investigated. All deceased belonged to a particular tribe.

