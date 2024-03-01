New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday virtually launched seven infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore, the finance ministry said.

In her address on the occasion, Sitharaman said it is important to ensure that projects are planned and completed without delays and the department concerned should ensure that construction begins on time and projects are completed within the given time frame.

Also Read | Financial Intelligence Unit-India Slaps Rs 5.49 Crore Penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for Violations of Money Laundering Prevention Rules.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman virtually launched seven infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore from New Delhi, today," the ministry said.

The projects included unveiling the plaque for the construction of residential quarters of Income Tax Department officers at Faridabad and Gurugram.

Also Read | Union Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Eight Large Investment Firms Exploring Investment in Telecom Sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)