Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra on Thursday demanded an inquiry by sitting High Court judges and a minimum compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the 11 people who died in the stampede during RCB's victory celebration.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP legislature party office in Vidhana Soudha, Vijayendra analysed the situation in the state, stating that the "Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister should resign."

He held the state government entirely responsible for yesterday's tragedy and insisted that even the RCB owners, whether in London or Dubai, should contribute compensation. He noted that in Kerala, when a person died due to an elephant attack, Rs 25 lakh compensation was announced, even though the elephant belonged to Karnataka.

Further, the Karnataka BJP Chief criticised the state government's decision to conduct an inquiry through a magistrate, questioning how ministers and the Chief Minister, who are essentially in the dock, could be investigated impartially under such an arrangement. He stated that the government is not ready to accept its failure and is more focused on publicity than public welfare.

Vijayendra questioned why the state government rushed into organising such a massive celebration for RCB's win. He asked, "Why it was approved if someone else organised it, and why was permission granted at the last minute without adequate preparation?"

Earlier today, the Karnataka Police filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed the lives of 11 people.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru, Shekar H Tekkannanavar, an FIR has been filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station.

The FIR stated criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR. (ANI)

