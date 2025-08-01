Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): The situation is now under control in Yavat village in Pune district after tensions flared over an alleged objectionable social media post by a youth, said police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Pune district, Sandeep Singh Gill, said a few villagers gathered in protest, and some youngsters tried to vandalise a structure, but no one was injured. The boy was taken to the police station and action was initiated.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Singh Gill said, "Here in Yavat village, around 12-12.30 pm, Police received information that a young boy posted an objectionable status on his WhatsApp/Facebook. Following the complaint, the boy was brought to the Police Station. Action was initiated. A few villages also reached there. Our Police team started a meeting with the representatives of the village to maintain peace in the village. But by then, the message on social media had become viral."

"An incident had occurred in the village a week ago, so the situation was already tense here. So, since the emotions were already heightened, villagers took to the streets and a few youngsters attempted to vandalise a structure. But nobody was injured in the incident. Police administration responded here and patrolled the village. The situation is peaceful right now," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also appealed to the public to maintain peace and cooperation after communal tensions flared up in Pune district due to an objectionable social media post.

Speaking to the media persons, CM Fadnavis said, "We have only one appeal: everyone should maintain peace and no one should take the law into their own hands. If anyone does so, the police will take strict action against them," he warned.

The CM assured that the situation had been brought under control and peace was restored in the area.

CM Fadnavis said, "I have just gathered information about the matter. According to it, a person from outside had posted an objectionable status, which led to tensions. People came out onto the streets, and in order to control the crowd, a lathi-charge had to be carried out. The situation is now under control. People from both communities are sitting together, talking, and trying to resolve the tension." (ANI)

