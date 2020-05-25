India News | Situations Like COVID-19 Emerging Due to Imbalance in Our Lives, Says Spiritual Guru Gurinder Singh Dhillon

Beas (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): The spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) Gurinder Singh Dhillon has said that situations like COVID-19 pandemic are emerging due to imbalance in our lives.

When asked by his follower as how should we brace with life now and in times to come, Babaji said: "Whether it is COVID-19 or anything else, basically it boils down to having a balance. Unless you have a balance in life, when the balance gets upset then reactions start taking place."

He added: "All this has been created because of lack of balance from the human beings. If we have kept the balance, we would have not reached this stage. Our immune system has been compromised. Our ecological system has been compromised. We have compromised everything."

Babaji said the biggest destroyer of nature is the human being and because of that compromise, now we have to step back and think as to what we should be doing.

"So, this is the Lord's way of teaching us that we need to step back. When was the last time when we saw such a clear sky. When was the last time when we were able to breathe fresh air? Today, at night at least you can see the stars. Otherwise, there was a film of pollution where you even did not get to see the stars. In India, it is the cities, which have more COVID-19 cases than the rural areas. It is cities because of the pollution. Be it Delhi or Mumbai - it's the level of pollution which destroys the immune system," he said.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, lockdown and stringent social distancing measures have been imposed on the people in India and many parts of the world to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Followers also asked about the way forward in these difficult times. How will relationship get impacted? How will work happen? What will be the effect on our personal and professional relationships?

Guru Ji said: "I don't think we need COVID-19 to make us think about it. Whether it's the cell phones, iPads or computers, they have already destroyed the social fabric of our society. Where do the children sit and talk? Where do the children sit and play? They are more interested in their games on iPhones and computers. The art of conversation, the art of letter writing and all that has already started taking a beating. COVID-19 has just brought it to the fore as what was already taking place."

The spiritual guru said that as a human being, our tendency is to go to extremes. If somebody wants to socialise, he spends the entire evening in socialising. He doesn't give thought to anything else.

He added: "Today, we have reduced ourselves to reacting to life. We are not living life. We need to understand how to live life. Not just react to circumstances. We are reacting to each other. We are reacting to our needs, desires to each other."

"And life has become one big reaction. We need to bring back that objectivity where we understand that this is what I need to do. This is what I am going to do, rather than just reacting to circumstances," added the spiritual said guru. (ANI)

