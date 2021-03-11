Pune, Mar 11 (PTI) Six African nationals were arrested in connection with smuggling mephedrone and cocaine worth Rs 68.86 lakh in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Thursday.

The crime branch of the city police has apprehended four Tanzanians and two Ugandan nationals following a raid at a house in Undri area, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

The police team seized 1.36 kg of cocaine worth Rs 9.57 lakh and 1.11 kg mephedrone worth Rs 57.55 lakh and cash to the tune of RS 54,000 among other materials, the official said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manfred Dawood Manda (30), Anastazia David (26), Hasan Ali Kasid (32), Beka Hamis Faomi (42) from Tanzania and Shamim Nandawula (30) and Parsi Naiga (25) from Uganda, an official said.

Further probe is underway in this regard, he added.

