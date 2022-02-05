Shimla, Feb 5 (PTI) Six people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 4,015, while the state recorded 650 fresh cases of the infection that took its tally to 2,76,146, a health official said.

The highest number of 168 new cases were found in Kangra, followed by 107 in Mandi, 93 in Hamirpur, 64 in Solan, 56 in Bilaspur, 41 in Chamba, 39 in Sirmaur, 32 in Shimla, 25 in Una, 18 in Kullu, four in Kinnaur and three in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,637, down from 7,539 on Friday, the official said.

Besides, 1,546 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,65,475, he said.

