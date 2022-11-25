Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his cousin and his five accomplices in Bamanwas police station limits of Rajasthan's ??Sawai Madhopur district on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vedprakash Meena of the district's Tajpura area, they said.

The accused were apprehended while taking the body in a car, the police said.

Bamanwas police station SHO Brajesh Kumar Meena said acting on specific information, the car was stopped in Ramgarh Pachwara police station limits of ??Dausa district and the body seized.

The police also took into custody Kismat Meena (23) and his five accomplices before handing them over to Bamanwas police station officers, he said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the local government hospital for post mortem, the police said.

Vedprakash Meena's relatives have alleged that he was beaten to death by Kismat Meena and his accomplices, the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered against Kismat Meena and his accomplices Afrid, Deepak, Vikas, Manish and Ashok, he added.

