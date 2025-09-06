Panchmahal (Gujarat) [India], September 6 (ANI): As many as six people died after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway broke down in Gujarat's Pavagadh, a police officer said.

Six people died after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway in Pavagadh broke down, Panchmahal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harsh Dudhaat said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: HAM Patron Jitan Ram Manjhi Hits Out at LJP Chief Chirag Paswan Over Seat-Sharing Ahead of State Polls.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)