Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): A six-member Special Investigation Team has been formed headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officer to probe the alleged Varanasi gang rape case, a police officer said

Varanasi Commissioner of Police, Mohit Agrawal told ANI a day earlier, "On 6th April, an FIR was registered in which a 19-year-old woman alleged that a number of her friends raped her at separate locations on separate dates. The woman had accused a total of 23 people. In this case, 14 people were arrested. Today (Thursday), the people from families of the persons named in the FIR and those arrested came to the Police station with pieces of evidence containing videos in which the woman was seen in questionable postures at ghats and other places between 29th March and 4th April. In a video, she was seen in some videos. These people have also mentioned money being extorted from them They are also alleging that if she was being raped a number of times then why did she not approach the Police before".

"A 6-member SIT has been formed to be led by a DCP rank officer which will probe the case," he added.

Earlier, the victim's father narrated the ordeal that his daughter had to undergo.

The victim's father earlier said, "My daughter left home to visit her friend. All these incidents happened to her soon after. She left home on 29 March and visited the ghat with her friend and spent a day there. She came in contact with boys after that, and 3-4 days passed by. We were all worried, and fearing judgement, we tried finding her ourselves, but in vain. We approached the police on 3 April. She was found on 4 April by the police. She was in bad state. After treatment, when she became normal, she narrated the whole incident."

According to the police, the girl was lured and taken away and raped for several days. The victim alleged that 23 people raped her over a span of 7 days. The police are still searching for the other accused.

"She was intoxicated many times by many people and was gang-raped. The involvement of so many men indicates that it was a planned attempt. My daughter studied Commerce in her inter, and she was planning on pursuing sports. She is 19 years old. I do not know or recognise any accused. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is known for tactfully handling such cases. I urge him to give us justice. I do not demand the accused to be hanged, but the punishment should be so severe that people think twice before raping anyone," he further said earlier (ANI)

