Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded six fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the infection count to 4,54,053 in the Union Territory even as no death linked to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir divisions both registered three new COVID-19 cases each, the they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of three fresh cases.

Seventeen of the total 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 61 active COVID-19 cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,49,241 in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,751 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours in the Union Territory.

