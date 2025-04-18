Prayagraj, Apr 18 (PTI) Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali administered oath to six newly appointed judges on Friday.

The judges who were sworn in included Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Anil Kumar-X, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh and Harvir Singh.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the names of eight judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Allahabad High Court. The Central government had cleared all names barring two.

With the new appointments, the Allahabad High Court now has 88 judges including the Chief Justice. The sanctioned strength is 160 judges.

Earlier this month, Justices Yashwant Verma, Arindam Sinha and Chandra Dhari Singh had taken oath as judges in the same high court, upon notification for their transfers by the Central government.

