India News | Six Officers Appointed to Ensure Compliance of COVID-19 Prevention Norms in Ghaziabad Collectorate

Ghaziabad (UP), June 3 (PTI) Six officers have been designated to ensure the compliance of guidelines for prevention of COVID-19 infection in the collectorate here, an official said on Wednesday.

The duty of these officers, named as "Day Officers", has been fixed from Wednesday, said Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Day officers would ensure daily sanitizing, social distancing, and compliance of other norms inside district headquarters, he said.

As per the state government guidelines, all the government offices would be opened with full staff to restore normalcy after the lockdown.

