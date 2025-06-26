India News | Skeleton of Sikkim Teacher Found in Bengal 7 Months After Her Disappearance

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The police on Thursday found the skeletal remains, suspected to be of a Sikkim school teacher who had gone missing around seven months ago, from a house in Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal, an officer said.

Agency News PTI| Jun 26, 2025 07:32 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Skeleton of Sikkim Teacher Found in Bengal 7 Months After Her Disappearance
2025? Know if Schools in Amdavad Will Remain Open or Shut">Will There Be School Holiday in Ahmedabad on June 27 for Rath Yatra 2025? Know if Schools in Amdavad Will Remain Open or Shut
  • Festivals
    When Is Tulsi Vivah 2025? Know Tulasi Vivah Date, Auspicious Timings, Sacred Legend and Puja Rituals To Mark the Ceremonial Marriage of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu When Is Tulsi Vivah 2025? Know Tulasi Vivah Date, Auspicious Timings, Sacred Legend and Puja Rituals To Mark the Ceremonial Marriage of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu
  • Videos
    Is Indian Government Going To Levy Toll Tax on 2-Wheelers From July 15? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Debunks Fake News Is Indian Government Going To Levy Toll Tax on 2-Wheelers From July 15? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Debunks Fake News
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Skeleton of Sikkim Teacher Found in Bengal 7 Months After Her Disappearance

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The police on Thursday found the skeletal remains, suspected to be of a Sikkim school teacher who had gone missing around seven months ago, from a house in Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal, an officer said.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 26, 2025 07:32 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Skeleton of Sikkim Teacher Found in Bengal 7 Months After Her Disappearance

    Gangtok, Jun 26 (PTI) The police on Thursday found the skeletal remains, suspected to be of a Sikkim school teacher who had gone missing around seven months ago, from a house in Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal, an officer said.

    The teacher, Passang Doma Sherpa, used to work as a Nepali teacher in a government school in Sikkim's Namchi district.

    Also Read | What Are the New Metro Compensation Rules in India? Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Enhances Payouts for Death and Severe Injuries; Check Details.

    She had gone missing on August 7, 2024, from Namchi, and the family had lodged a missing person report, district Superintendent of Police Karma Gyamtso Bhutia said.

    "The police in both Sikkim and West Bengal were investigating the case, and her skeletal remains were found in the bedroom of a house owned by her at Devidanga locality in Siliguri city," Bhutia said.

    Also Read | Udhampur Encounter: 1 Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The place where the skeleton was found is nearly 100 km from Namchi.

    The house is located in an isolated area, and the police had to break open the door, which was locked from outside, to enter.

    The police, almost sanguine that the skeleton belonged to the missing teacher, sent it for post-mortem examination.

    The police will go for DNA profiling to confirm the identity of the deceased person, the SP said.

    Police said the investigation will continue the investigation and all possibilities, including abduction, confinement or unnatural death, are being considered.

    Forensic investigation is also being made to determine the cause of death, Bhutia said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    australian men’s cricket team
    5000+K+ searches
    ssc.gov .in
    5000+K+ searches
    ssc.gov.in 2025
    5000+K+ searches
    nrk vs dd
    500+K+ searches
    cristiano ronaldo
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    australian men’s cricket team
    5000+K+ searches
    ssc.gov .in
    5000+K+ searches
    ssc.gov.in 2025
    5000+K+ searches
    nrk vs dd
    500+K+ searches
    cristiano ronaldo
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel