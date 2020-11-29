Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) There was some relief from cold wave in Himachal Pradesh as the minimum temperature in the state increased by two to three notches in the last 24 hours, the meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday.

The weather will remain dry in the next week till December 5, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Also Read | Trains to Punjab Diverted, Short-Terminated in View of Farmers’ Protest, Says Western Railway.

The minimum temperature in the state increased by two to three notches in the last 24 hours, he said.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Also Read | PM Modi to Interact With COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, Dr Reddy's Via Video Conference Tomorrow.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 3.8, 9.8 and 10.7 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

Shimla recorded a low of 10.8 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 26.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, he added. PTI DJI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)